Brown (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing fully Friday,Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The 2019 second-rounder has been managing an ankle issue of late, but he continues to play at a high level when game-time rolls around, as evidenced by his 7/112/1 stat line (on nine targets) in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Jaguars. In an offense driven by running back Derrick Henry, Brown maintains a stable weekly fantasy floor, given that he and Corey Davis are the team's clear-cut top wideout options.