Brown (knee) returned to a full practice Friday and is good to go for Sunday's game against the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown has been managing a knee issue of late, but he's logged heavy snaps over the past two weeks, and has been targeted at least seven times in each of the five games he's played in this season. Since returning from two-game absence in Week 5, Brown has logged TDs in four straight games and five overall in that span.