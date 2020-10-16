Brown (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing fully Friday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

The Titans' top wideout didn't practice Thursday, but that was after the team didn't work out Wednesday following Tuesday's win over the Bills. Brown's absence can therefore be chalked up to rep management. In his return to action in Week 5 after missing two games, Brown was on the field for 47 of a possible 66 snaps on offense, while hauling in seven of his nine targets for 82 yards and a TD. He'll remain a primary target for QB Ryan Tannehill once again this weekend against 1-4 Houston.