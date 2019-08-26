Titans' A.J. Brown: Hauls in one pass
Brown caught one of three targets in the team's third preseason game against the Steelers on Sunday.
Brown worked with the first team, joining Corey Davis and Adam Humphries as the wide receiver corps. Though it wasn't a spectacular statistical performance, it was positive to see Brown regularly targeted in the offense. Originally slowed by a leg injury to start training camp, Brown appears set to earn a relatively large role in the Titans' offense throughout his rookie campaign.
