The Titans selected Brown in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 51st overall.

Brown is an enormous steal this late and by every indicator is a strong wide receiver prospect. The landing spot for fantasy purposes couldn't have been much worse, however. Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, and Delanie Walker already figure to hog lots of targets in an offense that limits its passing game by design, instead centering its identity on Derrick Henry in the running game. Who knows whether Marcus Mariota can even play well on his own account. With that said, there are plenty of scenarios where Brown might establish himself as the team's best wideout in a year or two, so he shouldn't be written off for the long term. At 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, Brown is built like a tank but ran an encouraging 4.49-second 40-yard dash while adding a 36.6-inch vertical at the combine. His big build lets him bully slot corners, where his strong hands and unmatched tackle-breaking ability made him utterly dominant at Mississippi. Brown finished his three-year Mississippi career with 189 receptions for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns in 34. He can play. The only question is how much work Tennessee's lethargic passing game has to offer him.