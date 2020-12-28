Brown (ankle) had four receptions (eight targets) for 43 yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Packers.

The Titans' aerial attack stuttered in the snowy conditions at Lambeau Field, resulting in just 121 total passing yards. Brown also had to deal with a tough matchup against Jaire Alexander for most of the contest, and the cold weather probably didn't help the ankle injury he had been battling recently. The stars just weren't aligned for the breakout receiver to have one of his usual strong fantasy performances. Brown will be in prime position to have a bounce-back performance next week when the Titans take on the Texans in a dome. The 23-year-old hit pay dirt twice against Houston when the two clubs met back in Week 6.