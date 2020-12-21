Brown recorded five receptions on six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Lions.

The wideout tied for the team lead with five receptions, though Ryan Tannehill continued to spread targets around to several different pass-catchers. Brown was unable to deliver his typical splash plays, as his longest catch of the day went for only 14 yards. Despite the down performance, Brown did manage to salvage the outing with a two-yard touchdown reception in the final quarter. Brown will likely be needed for more volume in Week 16 when the Titans attempt to keep pace with the Packers.