Brown caught 10 of 11 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

The Titans got a scare on their opening drive when Brown appeared to injure his knee, but he quickly returned to action and wound up leading the team in catches and receiving yards. Brown's last grab of the day was arguably his most important -- after Houston had tied the game with only 18 seconds remaining, Ryan Tannehill found his favorite option on a 52-yard strike to set Tennessee up for the winning, and AFC South-clinching, field goal. Brown will now get ready for a clash with the Ravens next Sunday in the wild-card round.