Brown tallied six receptions on eight targets for 153 yards and one touchdown in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Brown had only one reception at the close of the first half but erupted late in the game to top 100 receiving yards for the first time this season. His longest reception of the day came on a 73-yard touchdown early in the third quarter that kickstarted a Titans rally. Brown remained active after the long score, connecting for receptions of 21, 20 and 17 yards -- all of which came in the fourth quarter. Brown appears to be fully healthy after battling a knee injury early on and will draw a positive matchup in Week 8 against the Bengals.