Brown isn't expected to participate in any on-field work during Titans' offseason program, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The 2019 second-rounder, who is approaching the final year of his rookie deal with the team, is in line for a lucrative second NFL contract, especially considering some of the big payouts that fellow star wideouts have earned of late. With that in mind, ESPN's Turron Davenport relays that Brown doesn't plan to report for the start of the Titans' voluntary offseason program Monday. Though there's been some speculation that Tennessee might consider trading the 24-year-old, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported earlier this month that GM Jon Robinson is not taking calls from other teams on Brown, with Davenport adding that it's Robinson's stated goal to keep the talented pass catcher around beyond 2022. In 13 games last season, the 6-foot-1, 226-pounder caught 63 of his 105 targets for 869 yards and five TDs.