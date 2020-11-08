Brown recorded four receptions on nine targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Bears.

Brown wasn't able to convert a high rate of his targets in to catches, but made the most of his opportunity with the ball in his hand. He was responsible for three of the team's five biggest gains, including receptions of 38 and 17 yards. However, Brown's biggest play of the contest came on a deep 40-yard pass down the left sideline for his sixth touchdown of the season. Brown has now found the end zone in five consecutive games, a streak he'll look to keep intact in a Week 10 matchup against the Colts.