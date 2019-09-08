Brown hauled in three of four targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 43-13 win over the Browns.

Brown showed off his big-play ability in his NFL debut, hauling in a 51-yard catch and leading the team in receiving yards. Tennessee's offense is still centered around running back Derrick Henry and tight end Delanie Walker -- each of whom scored two touchdowns -- but the second-round pick out of Ole Miss seems to have carved out a role as a field stretcher ahead of his team's Week 2 clash with the Colts.