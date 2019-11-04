Brown caught four of his seven targets for 81 yards in Week 9 against the Panthers.

Brown led the team in both targets and receptions, the second time in the past three weeks he's shown strong rapport with Ryan Tannehill. Still, his effort was a contrast in both good and bad as he showed the ability to work downfield on a 35-yard reception that was highly contested to begin the fourth quarter. On the other hand, he let a target slip through his hands for an interception that led directly to a Panthers touchdown early in the game. Overall, Brown now has at least seven targets in two of his last three games, far more consistent volume than he saw early in the season.