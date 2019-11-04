Titans' A.J. Brown: Leads way in receiving yards
Brown caught four of his seven targets for 81 yards in Week 9 against the Panthers.
Brown led the team in both targets and receptions, the second time in the past three weeks he's shown strong rapport with Ryan Tannehill. Still, his effort was a contrast in both good and bad as he showed the ability to work downfield on a 35-yard reception that was highly contested to begin the fourth quarter. On the other hand, he let a target slip through his hands for an interception that led directly to a Panthers touchdown early in the game. Overall, Brown now has at least seven targets in two of his last three games, far more consistent volume than he saw early in the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...