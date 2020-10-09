The Titans list Brown (knee) as a limited participant on Friday's estimated practice report, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Titans still aren't holding formal practices in the wake of the team's COVID-19 outbreak, making it difficult to gauge how Brown is progressing from the bone bruise in his knee that sidelined him for the team's past two games. Assuming that no more positive COVID-19 tests emerge among Titans players and staff over the next few days, the team will return to action Tuesday versus the Bills. The team will release its final injury report of Week 5 on Saturday, and if the Titans continue to list Brown as a limited participant, he'll likely take a questionable designation into the matchup with the Bills.