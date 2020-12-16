Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Brown missed the first two practices last week after suffering a non-contact ankle injury in Week 13, but he ultimately suited up against the Jaguars and routed them to the tune of 112 yards and a touchdown. The explosive receiver also grabbed for his ankle against Jacksonville after being tackled in that area at one point, but Brown was able to shake off the pain. Considering that he's already ahead of schedule compared to last week's practice participation, Brown should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Lions barring a setback.