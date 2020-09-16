Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Brown appears to have picked up a knee injury during Monday's win over the Broncos, in which he took a back seat to Corey Davis (hamstring) and was held to just 39 yards. With Davis now not practicing to begin the week, Brown could end up in position to draw increased targets against Jacksonville's inexperienced secondary on Sunday, a scenario which would put him in prime position to rebound as a high-end fantasy producer.