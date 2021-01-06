Brown (knee/hand) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Brown had been managing an ankle issue down the stretch, but he logged 64 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in the Titans' Week 17 41-38 win over the Texans, en route to catching a season-high 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 151 yards and a TD. His listed limitations Wednesday suggest that the wideout is a little banged up following that contest, but there's nothing to suggest that Brown's status for Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens is in any doubt.