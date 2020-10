Brown (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Corey Davis and Adam Humphries on the Titans' Reserve/COVID-19 list, Kalif Raymond and Nick Westbrook are the other wide receivers on the team's active roster in addition to Brown, who last suited up in Week 1. The Titans, whose Week 4 game against the Steelers was postponed, are currently schedule to face the Bills on Sunday at 1:00 ET.