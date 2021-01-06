The Titans listed Brown as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report with hand and knee injuries, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown had been managing an ankle issue down the stretch, but it didn't stop him from playing 64 of 71 offensive snaps in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans, during which he recorded a season-high 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 151 yards and a touchdown. His limitations to begin the current week suggest that Brown is banged up coming out of the regular-season finale, but at this stage, the receiver isn't believed to be in danger of missing Sunday's wild-card game against the Ravens.