Brown (leg) worked with trainers but did not practice Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown continues to take steps in recovering from a leg injury sustained July 26, but has yet to return to practice. The rookie second-round pick has remained in close contact with the Titans and earned praise for his participation in team meetings, but would be well served to resume practicing sooner rather than later. When healthy, Brown will work to carve out a meaningful role in Tennessee's wideout corps alongside Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

