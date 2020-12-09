Brown did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Brown spent time on the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Browns after slipping during a route in the second quarter, and though he was able to quickly retake the field, the issue initially looked worrisome. It's too early for significant concern about Brown's status for Week 14, considering that missed practices have been fairly routine for him this season, but it's worth noting that his ankle injury is a new development. Until now, Brown had usually been listed with a knee issue.