Coach Mike Vrabel said there's "a chance" Brown (knee) is cleared to practice Wednesday, if the Titans hold a session, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

The Titans haven't been cleared to reenter their facilities due to COVID-19 protocols and a number of positive tests among players and staff. Brown himself hasn't suited up since Week 1, the result of a bone bruise in his knee. Whenever Tennessee is able to practice next, we'll have a better sense of his potential to return to action, which may come as soon as Wednesday.