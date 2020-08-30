Brown (undisclosed) isn't practicing Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Brown was removed from Friday's practice with what appeared to be a minor injury. His absence will be a concern if it stretches beyond a few days longer, but there hasn't yet been any suggestion he's in danger of missing Week 1 at Denver. Brown will even have an extra day to get back to full strength, as the Titans and Broncos will be the last two teams to square off in the opening week of the season (10:10 p.m. ET on Monday).