Brown hauled in two of his four targets for 23 yards in Week 6 against the Broncos.

Brown showed moments of promise in Week 6, notably having a 42-yard catch negated by offensive pass interference. He also got involved in the offense early, hauling in a 13-yard reception on the opening play of the Titans' third possession. However, the end result was an uninspiring line, a microcosm of the team's overall passing attack. While Brown's role appears to be growing as his rookie season wears on, there's not enough pass volume to go around, particularly when Adam Humphries, Corey Davis and even Delanie Walker appear to be prioritized ahead of him in the passing attack.