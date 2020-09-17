Brown (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The knee issue rendered Brown a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so it's somewhat concerning to see the second-year wideout take a step backward with regard to his activity a day later. He'll have another chance to get back on the field Friday, but if he fails to put in a full workout, Brown will likely carry a designation into Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Corey Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's session, so both of the Titans' top receivers are banged up heading into the Week 2 matchup.