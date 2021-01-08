Brown (knee/hand) wasn't present at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

If Brown goes down as a non-participant Friday, it'll mark back-to-back absences after being listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report. Knee and hand issues are to blame, with the former likely resulting from his brief first-quarter departure in the regular-season finale. The Titans will reveal Brown's potential availability for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Ravens later Friday.