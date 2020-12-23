Brown wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Brown has been managing an ankle issue of late, so if he's listed with that injury when Tennessee releases its first practice report later Wednesday, fantasy managers won't have much reason to worry about his status for Sunday's game against the Packers. The wideout played 84 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps in last week's win over the Lions, supplying five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown on six targets.