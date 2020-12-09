Brown (undisclosed) is not present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown has missed practices fairly routinely recently, but given that he appeared to pick up an injury during last weekend's loss to the Browns when he slipped running a route in the second quarter, his status is worth keeping an eye on. He did retake the field after briefly being examined on the sideline. Corey Davis exploded with 11 catches for 182 yards and a score versus Cleveland, so the Titans at least have other receiving options to lean on if Brown is banged up.