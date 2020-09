Brown is not on the field for the early portion of Wednesday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The Titans' first practice report of the week will be released later Wednesday, at which point the exact extent of Brown's participation will be revealed. Given that the second-year pro is just two days removed from Monday's win over the Broncos, in which he was held to five catches for 39 yards, he could simply be receiving a rest day.