Brown is dealing with a hamstring injury but will partake in individual drills at the Titans' minicamp Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Brown suffered the injury during OTAs last week and will be held out of team periods at minicamp. Apparently the 21-year-old is available to practice, but the Titans will remain cautious with their second-round pick.

