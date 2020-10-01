Brown (knee) is expected to be ready to play in the Titans' next game Week 5 versus the Bills on Oct. 11, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that Brown -- who had missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his knee -- had a shot at being ready to play this weekend versus the Steelers, but that became a moot point after the NFL postponed the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game to a later date following a COVID-19 outbreak among Titans players and staff. As a result, Tennessee will essentially have a bye Week 4, giving Brown more time to move past the injury. Assuming he's ready to get back on the field if the NFL allows the Titans to resume practicing next week, Brown should immediately step back into a starting role at receiver alongside Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.