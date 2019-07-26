Titans' A.J. Brown: Picks up injury
Coach Mike Vrabel considers Brown "day-to-day" after the wide receiver left Friday's practice early, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The 2019 second-rounder slipped awkwardly on an individual drill and afterward appeared to be favoring his left leg, per Davenport. It amounted to Brown's entire workload Friday, after which Vrabel said he has yet to meet with the Titans' training staff. Brown previously tended to a hamstring injury during the offseason program, so he hasn't exactly had an ideal start to his NFL career.
