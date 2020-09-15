Brown hauled in five of eight targets for 39 receiving yards during Monday's 16-14 win against the Broncos.

Monday night's performance was a severe dropoff from Brown's average fantasy output over the latter stages of 2019, as he averaged 100.9 receiving yards per game with five total touchdowns Weeks 12 through 17 of last year. Against Denver, it was instead Corey Davis who enjoyed the bulk of the wide receiver production with 101 yards on seven catches, while Adam Humphries pitched in with six catches and 47 yards of his own. Brown doesn't exactly need double-digit targets to be fantasy relevant, however, as his 12.5 yards per target was better than any player in the NFL during 2019. Chalk up his ho-hum performance to a matchup against a Vic Fangio defense that ranked top-12 against the pass last year. A Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars' inexperienced secondary may be just what the doctor ordered in regards to Brown's fantasy outlook.