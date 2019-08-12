Titans' A.J. Brown: Practicing with team
Brown (leg) returned to team drills Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The 51st overall pick in this year's draft was held out of Thursday's preseason opener and limited to individual drills over the weekend. His leg injury was never thought to be serious, but it's kept him out of practice since July 26. With Corey Davis serving as the top outside option and Adam Humphries locked in for slot work, Brown will need to earn his snaps in a competition against Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with higher-pick upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
Believe It or Not? Darwin, Godwin flash
Heath Cummings tackles what we saw in Week 1 and tells you whether to believe it.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Goedert
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...