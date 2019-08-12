Brown (leg) returned to team drills Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The 51st overall pick in this year's draft was held out of Thursday's preseason opener and limited to individual drills over the weekend. His leg injury was never thought to be serious, but it's kept him out of practice since July 26. With Corey Davis serving as the top outside option and Adam Humphries locked in for slot work, Brown will need to earn his snaps in a competition against Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe.

More News
Our Latest Stories