Brown caught three of five targets for 25 total yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Colts.

Brown caught just as many balls as he did in Week 1's impressive debut, but the Colts obviously did a much better job than the Browns of staying in front of the big target as Brown was unable to get the kind of big plays he enjoyed against Cleveland. It's too early in the season to determine whether Brown and the Titans beat up on a bad Browns defense or if expectation should be tempered, but Thursday will be a good test against division rival Jacksonville.