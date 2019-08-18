Brown did not record a catch during Saturday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Brown was a first-team All-SEC receiver in each of the past two seasons -- alongside Calvin Ridley (2017) and Jerry Jeudy (2018) -- but had little offensive impact on the stat sheet Saturday night, other than drawing a 27-yard pass interference penalty on JC Jackson to set up a touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Delanie Walker on the subsequent play. He aims to record his first reception next Sunday in the "dress rehearsal" game against a Steelers defense that looked formidable in containing Kansas City to 223 passing yards and seven total points in Week 2 of the preseason.

