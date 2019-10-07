Titans' A.J. Brown: Quiet in Week 5
Brown caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Week 5 against the Bills.
One week after delivering a splash performance, Brown disappeared to the periphery in Week 5. Though he hauled in his pair of targets, Brown was out-targeted by Adam Humphries, Corey Davis and Dion Lewis. While Brown has shown he's capable of delivering big plays, the team is hesitant to regularly air out the ball and also appears content to develop him slowly. In Week 6, the Titans will travel to Denver in what projects to be another slow-paced and low-scoring matchup, meaning Brown isn't likely to see an uptick in volume.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...