Brown caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Week 5 against the Bills.

One week after delivering a splash performance, Brown disappeared to the periphery in Week 5. Though he hauled in his pair of targets, Brown was out-targeted by Adam Humphries, Corey Davis and Dion Lewis. While Brown has shown he's capable of delivering big plays, the team is hesitant to regularly air out the ball and also appears content to develop him slowly. In Week 6, the Titans will travel to Denver in what projects to be another slow-paced and low-scoring matchup, meaning Brown isn't likely to see an uptick in volume.