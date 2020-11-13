Brown secured one of four targets for 21 yards in the Titans' 34-17 loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

Brown appeared to be on his way to another strong performance after hauling in his one catch on the second play of the game, but he was shut out the rest of the way while drawing his fewest targets of the campaign. The 23-year-old's receiving yardage tally was also a season low, as he, along with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, unsurprisingly struggled against the Colts' vaunted pass defense. Brown will look to bounce back when the Titans face off with the Ravens in a Week 11 rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round Game on Sunday, Nov. 22.