Brown (knee) will be a "full go" for the start of training camp next week, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery on both knees in January and didn't participate in OTAs or June minicamp, but he'll be good to go for the start of training camp. Brown caught 70 of 106 targets for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games in 2020 while playing through the knee injuries for most of the season, and he could receive a bit less defensive attention this year thanks to the offseason addition of Julio Jones.