Brown (leg) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

On the plus side, Brown was spotted catching passes from the JUGS machine after practice, while coach Mike Vrabel praised the 22-year-old for his work in meetings. Once healthy, the No. 51 overall pick in April's draft will look to carve out a role in a Tennessee wideout corps that currently features top option Corey Davis and slot man Adam Humphries. The 6-0, 226-pound rookie's path to volume out of the gate this season appears muddled, but that could change if injuries hit other members the Titans' pass-catching unit down the road.

More News
Our Latest Stories