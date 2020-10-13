Brown (knee) is listed as active Tuesday versus the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown opened the season by suffering a bone bruise in his knee Week 1, missing the Titans' next two games. Then, COVID-19 hit the team and forced the NFL to reschedule its Week 4 showdown against the Steelers to Week 7. The extra time afforded Brown may have helped him get back to full health, and he'll reenter a receiving corps without Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, both of whom are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, Brown may hit the ground running against a Buffalo defense that has allowed 165.5 yards receiving per game to WR this season.