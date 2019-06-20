Titans' A.J. Brown: Returns for minicamp
Brown (hamstring) returned for minicamp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Brown exited a practice session during the end of OTAs with a minor hamstring injury, but he was back in action for minicamp, as expected. His quick return puts him in a good place ahead of training camp, where the rookie will look to carve out a receiving role on a depth chart that also includes Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Taywan Taylor, who hasn't drawn the strongest of reviews during offseason workouts.
