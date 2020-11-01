Brown caught four of seven targets for 24 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Bengals.

Brown, who shrugged off a minor knee injury during the week, finished second on the team in targets but failed to strike for any plays longer than 10 yards. He did salvage his day from a fantasy perspective with a nine-yard touchdown grab, giving him touchdowns in four straight games and five overall in that span. Brown was coming off a 153-yard effort in his previous outing and will look to flash more of his big-play ability in next Sunday's matchup against the Bears.