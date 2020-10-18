Brown caught five of seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 42-36 overtime win over Houston.

Brown has three touchdowns in two games since returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury. His first touchdown was a six-yarder in the first quarter, while Brown's seven-yard score with four seconds to go forced overtime. As the No. 1 wide receiver in a high-powered Titans offense that's averaging 32.8 points per game, Brown should maintain plenty of fantasy appeal in Week 7 despite a tricky matchup against the Steelers.