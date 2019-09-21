Play

Brown hauled in one of his five targets for four yards Week 3 against Jacksonville.

Brown was the second-most targeted Titans receiver but failed to convert that into production. Positively, he was on the field for a season-high 40 snaps, 50 percent of the team's total. Though the output was disappointing, it appears that Brown is set to continue to increase his role on the offense as his rookie season progresses.

