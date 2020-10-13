Brown (knee), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bills, will be available to play, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Brown's status will be officially clarified when the Titans release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Tuesday's 7 p.m. ET kickoff, but the wideout looks like he'll be ready to make his first appearance since the Titans' season opener. Despite getting in only one full practice since going down with the bone bruise in his knee, Brown should take on as many snaps and targets as he can handle Week 5 while fellow starting wideouts Corey Davis and Adam Humphries are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.