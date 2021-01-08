Brown (knee/hand) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Ravens, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown's only on-field work this week occurred at Wednesday's walk-through, leading to a limited listing on the injury report. The Titans held him out of drills entirely Thursday and Friday, after which the wide receiver told Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com that he didn't "get as many reps" as he would have liked, but he instead turned to "film study" in order "to make the most of my opportunities." Despite the lack of reps, Brown is set to take on his typical role in the offense, which equated to 70 catches (on 106 targets) for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 appearances this season.