Play

Brown (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Brown's knee injury was revealed when he was a limited participant in Monday's practice, but that issue was short-lived and he'll be ready for Thursday's game versus the Jaguars. Although he's still marked as the No. 4 wideout, Brown played 44 percent of offensive snaps in Week 2. However, he couldn't follow up his 100-yard NFL debut, posting three receptions for 25 yards on five targets in Week 2 versus the Colts. .

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories