Brown hauled in six of his eight targets for 64 yards in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Brown led the team with a career-high eight targets and also doubled his previous best-effort with six receptions. He saw a lot of his opportunity on two separate drives, the first coming just before halftime when he hauled in receptions of 16, 15 and 11 yards. With the Titans looking to sustain a drive to close the game out in the fourth quarter, Tannehill once again turned to Brown as he logged catches of five, 11 and six yards. Unlike previous performances in which Brown was reliant upon big plays for production, he saw increased volume on Sunday giving hope that this was a true breakthrough performance. Brown will look to keep this expanded role in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.