Titans' A.J. Brown: Shows rapport with Tannehill
Brown hauled in six of his eight targets for 64 yards in Week 7 against the Chargers.
Brown led the team with a career-high eight targets and also doubled his previous best-effort with six receptions. He saw a lot of his opportunity on two separate drives, the first coming just before halftime when he hauled in receptions of 16, 15 and 11 yards. With the Titans looking to sustain a drive to close the game out in the fourth quarter, Tannehill once again turned to Brown as he logged catches of five, 11 and six yards. Unlike previous performances in which Brown was reliant upon big plays for production, he saw increased volume on Sunday giving hope that this was a true breakthrough performance. Brown will look to keep this expanded role in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...