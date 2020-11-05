site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' A.J. Brown: Sits out practice Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2020
Brown (knee) didn't practice Thursday.
We suspect that Brown's absence was maintenance-related, a notion that will be supported by his return to a full practice Friday. If that happens, he'll almost assuredly approach Sunday's game against the Bears minus an injury designation.
